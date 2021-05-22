Letter: Forest Promenade Concerns

Why is our City Council rushing to spend almost $400,000 to do a preliminary engineering study for a permanent Promenade on Forest Avenue? Instead of spending money at this point, why not wait and see how things work in a more normal year with the festivals and Playhouse open, the trollies running and the return of thousands of visitors.

More importantly, the Council should first do a comprehensive, unbiased survey of what residents and local businesses want for our downtown. Requests for participation and transparency continue to be ignored.

Anne Caenn, President of Village Laguna