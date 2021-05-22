Letter: Forest Promenade Concerns

Why is our City Council rushing to spend almost $400,000 to do a preliminary engineering study for a permanent Promenade on Forest Avenue? Instead of spending money at this point, why not wait and see how things work in a more normal year with the festivals and Playhouse open, the trollies running and the return of thousands of visitors.
More importantly, the Council should first do a comprehensive, unbiased survey of what residents and local businesses want for our downtown. Requests for participation and transparency continue to be ignored.
Anne Caenn, President of Village Laguna
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect.
We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here.
While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including: