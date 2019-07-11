Letter: Fourth of July in Laguna

Share this:

If you wandered the neighborhoods you probably saw painted faces, ice cream, watermelon, decorated bicycles and family BBQ’s all over Laguna. If you saw Main Beach, it was covered in colorful umbrellas. If you saw one of the many fireworks from Laguna, you enjoyed access to the spectacular shows.

Just like Laguna, when he was president, Obama celebrated Fourth of July by hosting military families for a BBQ, concert and fireworks on the South Lawn. In contrast, Trump held a taxpayer-financed political rally for GOP donors and political appointees. The National Park Service diverted $2.5 million of its entrance fee collections marked for improvements at parks nationwide to fund the “show.” Trump donors get VIP tickets. How is this symbolic of what this country wants?

Fourth of July is one of the greatest citywide supported holidays of Laguna Beach—it says, and I say, thank you to those who serve and have served. I am proud only of the America that is the “keeper of the flame of liberty. Lady Liberty holds it high for the world to see, a beacon of hope, a light unto the nations.”

Stay safe, Laguna. Protect hope. Stay woke.

Carrie Reynolds, Laguna Beach