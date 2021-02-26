Letter: Historical Resources and Heritage

Share this:

The City commissioned “Historic Experts” for the 1981 Historic Resources Advisory Board, was the historic preservation planning firm of Heritage Orange County, which had a contractural agreement with the City of Laguna Beach and the State Office of Historic Preservation, under guidelines developed by the State Office of Historic Preservation. It also was assisted by a City Council-appointed Historic Survey Advisory Board. This information can be found on page four of the 1981 Historic Resources Inventory, available on the City’s website.

A homeowner could request not to be considered in the Historic Resources Inventory. Ten homeowners elected to do so. The addresses are listed in the Inventory on a separate page dated July 2, 1982. This information can be found on page 17 of the online copy of the Inventory on the City’s website. In the Inventory proper these addresses have a large X over the photo of the property with a note: “Not to be considered at the request of the property owner and the City of Laguna Beach,” with the date of the request.

In his remarks about the “Heritage Commission,” I think he means the Heritage Committee, which he states “had the power to decide the fate of your planned

changes.” The Heritage Committee does not have final decisive power. It makes recommendations to the City Council, Planning Commission, and Design Review Board.

As for the fate of Village Laguna, I wouldn’t count them out too soon, considering the results of the last City Council election.

Everyone has a right to their own opinions, but let’s keep the facts straight.

Anne Frank, Laguna Beach