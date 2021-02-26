Nationally-recognized poets mentor Laguna Beach High students

Share this:

Laguna Beach High School students enjoyed a virtual performance Tuesday by renowned spoken word poets Phil Kaye and Sarah Kay.

The duo also led a week-long workshop for English teacher Dawn Hunnicutt’s Creative Writing classes, assisting students in composing their own spoken word pieces.

“We did this last year during the beginning of the pandemic, and students and staff were delighted to see these two perform during a very trying time,” Hunnicutt wrote in an email.

Kay and Kaye are co-directors of Project VOICE, a group that partners with schools to bring poetry to the classroom. Their virtual visit to Laguna Beach High was financially supported by SchoolPower.