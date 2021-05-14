Letter: Homer Simpson for City Engineer        

Since the promotion of Shohreh Dupris to City Manager following a nationwide search that failed to generate more impressive candidates, I hereby nominate Homer Jay Simpson as a candidate for City Engineer of Laguna Beach. Homer brings over 30 years of experience to the persona of American stereotypes: he is obese, immature, outspoken, aggressive, balding, lazy, ignorant, unprofessional, addicted to beer and junk-food. He is a qualified mobility planner from Springfield MO (see link) holding over 188 jobs since graduating Springfield High School and holds a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Please nominate Homer Jay Simpson for Laguna Beach City Engineer before it’s too late.
Les Miklosy, Laguna Beach
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect.
We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here.
While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including: