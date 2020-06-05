Letter: How to Fix the Blake Problem

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
316
Share this:

For all of us recoiling from the unhinged outbursts of Councilchild Peter Blake, there is one simple fix: give the Mayor a mute button. Just cut Blake off before he even starts or when he begins to shout or name call. It is well within the mayor’s rights as he/she controls the meeting (and in this case should control Zoom), and is charged with maintaining civility. They wouldn’t tolerate Peter’s petulant behavior in an elementary school classroom. It shouldn’t be tolerated in a room of adults, either.

Billy Fried, Laguna Beach

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here