Letter: How to Fix the Blake Problem

For all of us recoiling from the unhinged outbursts of Councilchild Peter Blake, there is one simple fix: give the Mayor a mute button. Just cut Blake off before he even starts or when he begins to shout or name call. It is well within the mayor’s rights as he/she controls the meeting (and in this case should control Zoom), and is charged with maintaining civility. They wouldn’t tolerate Peter’s petulant behavior in an elementary school classroom. It shouldn’t be tolerated in a room of adults, either.

Billy Fried, Laguna Beach

