Letter: Blake’s Lack of Civility

To say that the horrible turmoil in our nation is extremely distressing is a colossal understatement. I feel such sorrow and total impotence. Regrettably, we have turmoil and disrespect right here in our little town. This is something I can weigh in on.

The story about Peter Blake asking for Councilwoman Toni Iseman to render her resignation because of what he perceives as a medical and mental impairment was cruel and inappropriate, to say the least. If anyone is impaired, I would guess it to be Mr. Blake.

In council meetings that I have watched, I’m impressed at the homework Toni does prior to each meeting. I assume this comes from her training as an educator at the college level. She asks pertinent questions and it’s quite obvious to me that she has researched issues and discovers how such issues will impact the community and neighborhoods. She’s the councilperson that always considers the residents. Blake, on the other hand, rarely engages unless it’s to hurl an insult or bully a speaker. The lack of preparation on his part is quite obvious. It would seem to me that Peter Blake is the one that needs to render his resignation for a lack of civility and the ability to serve us adequately.

Trudy Josephson, Laguna Beach

