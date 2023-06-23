Letter: Important to Monitor City Council

I attended the city council meeting on June 13. I cannot begin to impart how refreshing, informative and relaxing the current CC Meetings are as opposed to the CC meetings of the prior council. No foul language, no disrespect for citizens or fellow council persons. In general, it was an informative, civil and ultimately a demonstration of positive municipal government at work on behalf of us citizens.

Fortunately, we have two new city council persons who I believe have and (we all hope) will continue to positively impact matters of concern in our city. I am confident that adding councilmembers Alex Rounaghi and Mark Orgill will end the prior city councils’ less than transparent “developer-friendly” agenda.

There seems to have been a culture behind the scenes on our previous council of leaving us residents out of the decision-making process. Will the current council continue with this pattern of “non-noticing” and concealment of city policy decisions?

If not for residents coming forward and voicing their concerns over our city councils approving agenda Items without discussion from citizens, the city might look very different now or in the near future.

It is incumbent on all of us, the residents of Laguna Beach, to monitor our council.

Residents make certain that our voices are heard. Should we fail to stay conscious and alert to what is happening at city hall, we stand a very good chance of seeing Laguna turn into, well,… not Laguna.

Claude Morgan, Laguna Beach