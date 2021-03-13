Letter: In Regards to Councilmember George Weiss Call for Censure

Share this:

As we approach the year-mark of this global pandemic, our town grieves. Over 50 storefront buildings sit empty… Hotel Laguna, Coast Inn, Mosuns, The White House, San Shi Go–amongst many others.

People have lost everything. Their businesses, their sense of community, but most of all: their loved ones.

One would think, given the circumstances, that the City Council would be laser-focused on one agenda item: helping our residents emerge on the other side of this dark time.

This is not the case with Councilmember George Weiss. As his first agenda item, he is bringing a politically-charged censure against Councilmember Peter Blake, which is no surprise, given his previous attack on artist Jorg Dubin in attempts to remove him from the Planning Commission.

And please remember, this is the same “civil” George Weiss who strategically parked a van, depicted with a giant picture of a bulldozer, in the middle of downtown to attack innocent candidates. This is the same “civil” man who helped organize a protest at a private business because they donated space to an organization he simply didn’t like.

However, let’s switch to the agenda item at hand during the March 9 meeting.

Councilmember Toni Iseman, after 25 years of political maneuvering, you’re telling us you cannot stand up to another person on the council

Let’s not forget that much of the anger directed your way has been self-induced. As former mayor Kelly Boyd said so eloquently at a council meeting: he should be dead from all the times you stabbed him in the back on issues.

Toni, you’re a powerful woman and rather than dealing with this issue yourself, you bring in a man to fight your battle. Sounds a bit outdated for the year 2021, don’t you think?

Toni, we believe you are perfectly capable of handling Peter Blake offline rather than creating this drama via your incessant virtue-signaling. And if you aren’t, how are you qualified to be sitting on this city council?

One can simply review the recordings of city council meetings to witness that you’re having trouble following the issues and cannot stay on top of agenda items. You probably couldn’t get through one meeting without the constant texts you receive from others.

We all know he could be polite, but I don’t think Peter’s behavior is the only one to be called into question tonight.

This is nothing but political theatrics that only distract from the real issues at hand. Weiss’s hypocritical calls for civility are nothing more than confirming that he doesn’t intend to act in good faith to manage this city through this perilous time. Why would he make it his debut agenda item?

You can no longer pour energy into such pursuits when the residents of Laguna need our City Council to focus on real issues. Let’s stop wasting everyone’s time and get to the real work that the city council should be doing.

Cindy Shopoff, Laguna Beach

