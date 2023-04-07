Letter: Keep Medical Services Local

Mission Hospital, Laguna Beach, has plans to close its entire campus – the hospital and all doctors’ offices. How do I know that? Several friends have recently heard the same thing from their doctors who practice at the hospital.

What’s more stunning is the lack of urgency by our city council. Several people brought this to their attention during public comments during the April 4 city council meeting. Mayor pro tem Sue Kempf said she thought residents were upset because they would miss the laboratory services. Mayor Whalen said he had heard from the Providence CEO and was waiting for a July update.

As a Quest Laboratory customer – I am not alarmed over the loss of our local lab. I am alarmed by the loss of my local doctors, the loss of our local emergency room that residents and six million visitors frequent, the loss of access to medical care by our aging population, and finally, the loss of tens of millions of dollars that local residents have contributed to upgrade and maintain this local asset.

If our doctors have been advised by hospital administrators that the campus is closing, and they need to start looking for another place to practice – we need to get involved NOW.

Please, Mayor Whalen and members of the city council – we need you to step up and develop a plan of action to keep medical services local. Past city councils have been very active in retaining and upgrading the Mission Hospital campus. Please get involved – NOW.

Meg Monahan, Laguna Beach