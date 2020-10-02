Letter: Keeping Laguna Beach a Charmed Destination

Share this:

The upcoming election for two positions for City Council will decide if Laguna remains a charmed destination. A charm that many of us wish to retain.

I am a 97 year old, 60+ year resident of Laguna, all of my four children graduated from LBHS, I have been a member of the Laguna Beach Beautification Council Board, I have been an exhibiter at the Sawdust Festival for more than 35 years, I was a Girl Scout leader for more than 30 years and I have enjoyed Laguna Beach charm during all of this time.

I am planning on casting my vote for George Weiss. As past president of Laguna Beach Beautification Council, George followed their mission to plant trees, landscape public spaces and preserve the Laguna Charm as well as assuring a healthy place for residents and visitors alike. A more recent park at the headwaters of Bluebird Canyon Creek is an example with trails, native plants, shrubs and trees, as well as benches to sit and enjoy the view.

Join me in casting your vote for someone who will help retain and continue to beautify Laguna Beach, not allow massive buildings that block views and access to open space. The five-member Council does not need three attorneys.

Eleanor Henry, Laguna Beach

