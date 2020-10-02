Letter: Regarding Peter Blake

Share this:

Recently, I wrote a courteous email to City Council opposing the signage on top of the Coast Liquor Store, (Agenda Item #14, 9/22) and as I have always done, asking politely for the City Council to address the over-development and parking issues of this project.

I got this written response from Councilman Peter Blake, verbatim:

“Now more than ever it’s time to elect Dumb and Dumber for Council 2020!!!! George and Ruben will fix everything for you and return the Village Idiots back to ruling Laguna. Right? Haha!!!”

He, I am told, has been sending similar and worse insulting responses to many others who also write to the council on civic issues. This most recent outburst towards me and Village Laguna from Mr. Blake should be publicly addressed.

It is shocking and reprehensible that Blake, an elected official, should write such childish and bullying remarks. The community needs to remind Councilman Blake that even though he was elected by his base, which is fair enough, he is now obliged to represent all of his constituents in Laguna Beach. I also want to remind our City government that they too are responsible for Blake’s behavior and he should be reprimanded for his continued offensive remarks.

As you know, for years I and many of my friends and neighbors have argued for and against different policies and decisions made by Council, always with a show of respect and appreciation for Council members, our City Manager, and city staff etc. The Council and all city staff have equally and always returned the same decent civility towards us. I am sad and ashamed we have such an intolerant and dogmatic Council member as Blake. He makes a mockery of our country’s democratic ideals and shows little respect for our form of government in Laguna Beach.

Charlotte Masarik, Laguna Beach

