Letter: Listen to Firefighters about Q

I can’t speak for everyone, but when my local firefighters tell me a public policy is a bad and dangerous idea, I’m inclined to listen. The Laguna Beach Firefighters Association has been clear as day that Measure Q would be terrible for our public safety. It would put funding for firefighters, police and other emergency services in the crosshairs by adding yet another layer of bureaucracy and costs for our local businesses, which provide a large portion of our tax base. Even worse, it would force public safety projects, like the South Laguna Fire Station, to win an election before getting built.

Putting our public safety projects up to a popularity contest is no way to run a responsible and safe city. We need to protect our public services and say no way to Measures Q and R.

Shannon Lacey, Laguna Beach