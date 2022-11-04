Letter: Love Laguna or Leave It

Share this:

Developers have bragged that they have $1 Billion to “invest” in transforming Laguna Beach into something between Beverly Hills and Newport Beach. They are champing at the bit. Until now they have not had a reliable 3-2 majority in the City Council to exceed height and scale limitations. After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on local elections they are expecting to get their 3-2 majority.

Some developers cannot wait. They proceeded (or tried to) demolish and/or reconstruct Hotel Laguna, the Royal Hawaiian restaurant and home on Hawthorne – without permits.

These developers apparently think that they are above the law. Unfortunately for us – so does the City.

This illegal construction was stopped by the City only when residents complained and then the City issued Stop Work Orders (3 for the Hotel Laguna!). The City then quickly issued retroactive permits for the Hotel Laguna so that the extensive remodels can quickly continue. What historical features in the hotel have been lost?

Who knows; clearly the City does not seem to care.

What’s missing in this picture? The input and rights of residents.

How’s this process supposed to work? Well, for the Hotel Laguna it starts with a comprehensive plan (not submitted; a partial plan was presented 1.5 years late), deliberation by the Design Review Board (not done), submission to City Council (not done) and input from residents (not done).

The result? Who knows. What we do know is that City Councilmembers Blake and Kempf see no problem with any of this. They provide cover for the City Manager to trample the rights and needs of residents to have a voice in the future of Laguna Beach.

So, it’s clear that we need a clean sweep in this City Council election to show the incumbents the door. And we need Measure Q to re-establish the voice and reason of residents in shaping our future.

And, for these developers who are trampling the rights and needs of Laguna residents in order to transform our city into a perverted version of Newport or Beverly Hills – I say love Laguna or leave it.

Merrill Anderson, Laguna Beach