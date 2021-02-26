Letter: Michael Ray Defense of the Indefensible

Share this:

In 2019 Michael Ray, one of the principals, I believe, of Liberate Laguna, the well-funded megadeveloper PAC, wrote a glowing column on the virtues of Peter Blake.

It is evident that the money spent in direct support of Blake and Sue Kempf coupled with attack ads against other candidates was instrumental in their victories. In this “defense” he stated that Peter Blake was and still is a mentor to his children. Since that ringing approval Blake’s actions have reached new lows in personal attacks of not only residents but also against one council member, Toni Iseman.

And yet just recently Michael (or should I say “Mitch”) Ray gave another endorsement of Peter Blake even though twice Blake has officially demanded that Toni resign because of Blake’s assessment that she is unfit to continue in her capacity. But the latest outrage of Blake’s, in my view, sociopathic verging on sadistic bullying was his referring to Toni as “Village Laguna’s mouthpiece and sycophantic slag”.

Since Blake used a few polysyllabic words he surely knew that in modern usage the noun slag used in reference to a female is equivalent to the word slut. So what I would like to ask Mr. Ray is: if someone used that term to describe your wife or daughter would you take offense and institute legal action?

Would you ever excuse that abhorrent bullying? And do you still defend and thereby condone this bullying from your self-described mentor of your children? We have all seen the tragic results of unscrupulous politicians like Mitch McConnell excusing and condoning abhorrent behavior so I think a response is warranted from one who sees himself as an influencer in Laguna Beach.

Chris Catsimanes, Laguna Beach