Letter: PMMC an Amazing and Under-appreciated Asset

I wanted to thank you for the recent story “Pacific Marine Mammal Center Breaks Ground on “The Next Wave” Expansion Project.”

I have long thought that the Pacific Marine Mammal Center was one of our community’s most amazing and under-appreciated assets. And while we seem to be in a constant struggle to maintain our status as an “artist city,” we will always be a city whose primary identity is actually the ocean and those who inhabit its shores and waters – including our people and our sea life!

We are so fortunate to have had the foresight and commitment of the original founders and volunteers. But we are also especially fortunate to have Glenn Gray as CEO – a retired bank president with a unique skill set that seems to be taking the PMMC to even greater heights with an even greater vision of what is possible for the center and our community. Bravo to all of them.

I applaud the PMMC leaders and volunteers and look forward to a day when the welcome signs to Laguna Beach include the Festival of the Arts, the Pageant of the Masters, and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center! It is a well-deserved recognition that reflects as well on our great little city as our arts-oriented heritage has for so long.

Dean Keller, Laguna Beach