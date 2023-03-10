Laguna Beach Rugby Club Wins Southern California High School Championships

In just its second season, Laguna Beach Rugby Club won the Southern California Youth Rugby High School 7s Championship. Southern California is the hotbed of USA Rugby, and to capture the title in only the squad’s second season of competition is an impressive accomplishment for the young team. Laguna Beach finished the regular season in fourth place, going 10-3-1, with the top eight teams making the end-of-season championships and playing for the honor of winning the Champions Cup.

Playing three games on March 4 at JSerra, the team beat Valley Christian, International School of LA and Francis Parker before meeting St Anthony in the final. Laguna Beach had lost twice to St Anthony during the regular season but defeated St Anthony 26-12 for the title.

The local club team is composed of Laguna Beach High School students, captained by Euan Latimer and is coached by Bobby Impson, the strength and conditioning Coach at Laguna Beach High School. The rugby club is not an official activity of Laguna Beach High School or the school district.