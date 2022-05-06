Letter: Politics Has No Place in a Woman’s Womb

I’m glad the Indy reached out to Laguna’s electeds for their reaction to the Supreme Court’s expected decision on abortion. For what it’s worth, here is my take on the matter:

For a political party that prides itself on limited government, how do Republicans reconcile the competing principles of (a) staying out of people’s bedrooms and (b) climbing into a woman’s uterus?

I never went to law school, but I know separate, unequal treatment when I see it. If Roe v. Wade is overturned and abortions basically are outlawed, then shouldn’t there be equally draconian measures for men?

Besides going to jail, should a rapist or family member who impregnates a woman be forced to pay her $1 million for carrying a baby she does not want? Should these same men be castrated? Or, should all prostate cancer surgeries be outlawed?

As the old saying goes, “Politics makes for strange bedfellows.” Given today’s fight for or against abortion rights, here’s a way to level the field for both women and men. “Politics has no place in a woman’s womb or a man’s penis.”

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach