Letter: Regarding Quilt Exhibit at Wells Fargo

As a Laguna Beach resident and Wells Fargo customer for over 45 years, I am extremely disappointed that our local Wells Fargo branch decided to remove Allyson Allen’s quilts from the rotunda space on the second floor because of complaints that their political implications were offensive.

Art offers an opportunity for introspection and conversation. Perhaps instead of removing “controversial” material in the future the bank could host a discussion about the issues raised. Happily, the quilts have found a new home to be displayed at Bridge Hall at our local Neighborhood Community Church from Feb. 19 until April 24. This will provide an opportunity for continued community conversation.

Joel Kotin, Laguna Beach