Letter: Response to Billy Fried’s Oct. 6 opinion piece

In his Oct. 6 guest column, Billy Fried expresses outrage that George Weiss has had the temerity to defend himself against the factually bereft charge that he somehow forced Shohreh Dupuis to retire. Because there are so many inaccuracies in Billy’s column, I’ll just mention a few of his greatest hits.

Fried confuses Weiss’ legitimate criticism of Dupuis for her “management style” and “financial decisions” that Weiss believes “were seriously flawed” with a personal vendetta against her. He then faults Weiss for providing “no proof” for his criticisms. Apparently, Fried has not been paying attention to council meetings over the last several years, where Weiss has provided abundant evidence.

Fried accuses Weiss of “stealing secrets,” an apparent reference to Weiss’ public disclosure of what the District Attorney later deemed a violation of the state open meetings law—the Brown Act, by a City Council majority. No Billy, it was Dupuis, Mayor Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Kempf and then-Councilmember Peter Blake who violated the Brown Act, as the DA concluded, and then voted to censure Weiss for disclosing their illegal conduct to the public and DA.l, which he was expressly authorized to do by the Brown Act.

Fried attacks Weiss for accusing council of “concoct[ing]” the “hostile workplace” allegation. Where did Weiss make that accusation? Not in his letter to constituents where Billy claims to have seen it. Perhaps Billy just confused council cynically seizing upon Dupuis’ accusation for their own purposes with originating the accusation themselves.

Fried claims Dupuis “did everything a city manager could do” this past May 2 when Mo Honarkar and a group of his hired “guards” conducted an armed invasion of two Laguna Beach hotels run by the MOM investment group. What more could Dupuis have done? How about honoring her legal obligation to enforce the criminal laws that she must have known prohibited Honarkar and his gang from trespassing and destroying property at the hotels, which a judge has twice ruled is exactly what the evidence shows they did.

Finally, although Fried asks why Weiss hasn’t requested “the public release of those closed-door [Council] sessions” on Dupuis’ harassment claims, Fried has already been informed that such a request has been under preparation. In fact, it has been submitted to the city.

Jim Grossberg, Laguna Beach