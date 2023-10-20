Letter: Response to Billy Fried’s Oct. 6 opinion piece

In his Oct. 6 guest column, Billy Fried expresses outrage that George Weiss has had the temerity to defend himself against the factually bereft charge that he somehow forced Shohreh Dupuis to retire. Because there are so many inaccuracies in Billy’s column, I’ll just mention a few of his greatest hits.
Fried confuses Weiss’ legitimate criticism of Dupuis for her “management style” and “financial decisions” that Weiss believes “were seriously flawed” with a personal vendetta against her. He then faults Weiss for providing “no proof” for his criticisms. Apparently, Fried has not been paying attention to council meetings over the last several years, where Weiss has provided abundant evidence.
Fried accuses Weiss of “stealing secrets,” an apparent reference to Weiss’ public disclosure of what the District Attorney later deemed a violation of the state open meetings law—the Brown Act, by a City Council majority. No Billy, it was Dupuis, Mayor Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Kempf and then-Councilmember Peter Blake who violated the Brown Act, as the DA concluded, and then voted to censure Weiss for disclosing their illegal conduct to the public and DA.l, which he was expressly authorized to do by the Brown Act.
Fried attacks Weiss for accusing council of “concoct[ing]” the “hostile workplace” allegation. Where did Weiss make that accusation? Not in his letter to constituents where Billy claims to have seen it. Perhaps Billy just confused council cynically seizing upon Dupuis’ accusation for their own purposes with originating the accusation themselves.
Fried claims Dupuis “did everything a city manager could do” this past May 2 when Mo Honarkar and a group of his hired “guards” conducted an armed invasion of two Laguna Beach hotels run by the MOM investment group. What more could Dupuis have done? How about honoring her legal obligation to enforce the criminal laws that she must have known prohibited Honarkar and his gang from trespassing and destroying property at the hotels, which a judge has twice ruled is exactly what the evidence shows they did.
Finally, although Fried asks why Weiss hasn’t requested “the public release of those closed-door [Council] sessions” on Dupuis’ harassment claims, Fried has already been informed that such a request has been under preparation. In fact, it has been submitted to the city.
Jim Grossberg, Laguna Beach
Jim Grossberg, You are absolutely correct! The City Manager is responsible for enforcing the laws of our City. The police called to both 14 West and Hotel Laguna witnessed felonies being committed and did nothing. They must have had specific orders not to make any arrests of the thugs destroying property. In California criminal trespassing and property destruction valued at more than $400 is a felony. The destruction at either of those two properties was far in excess of that amount which is punishable by up to one year in jail and up to $50,000 fine depending on the amount of damage. And a felony committed while being armed carries an additional one year jail term. Apperently according to court documents Hornarkar was the one who was armed.
Since the police witnessed the felony in progress why were they not allowed to make arrests? That order could have only come from Dupuis and the Chief of Police. However is was sanctioned by the City Attorney, Mayor Whalen and Mayor pro tem Kempf. All four had the legal documents showing that Hornarkar had no ownership of the properties days before the felonies occurred and yet they allowed Hornarkar illegally occupy the buildings, destroy property, lock guests out of their rooms and steal equipment. Also they had the legal document signed by Mo that his position as administrative manager was an at will position from which he could be dismissed for cause or no cause by the MOM manager and that he was dismissed on March 29 more than a month before the felonies occurred.
It makes one wonder how Mo has been able to get such favorable treatment at the expense of a complete miscarriage of the law? The multiple after the fact permits for the Hotel Laguna restoration are one thing but allowing a felony to occur lead by Mo and witnessed by the police with no punishment is something that must be investigated. Our Government should not be controlled by wanna be oligarchs as it seems to have been in this case.
In no way should Whalen be re-elected should he choose to run again IMO. And I also hope voters remember Sue Kemp’s actions in this and other matters in two years. Those two along with the third member of the troika, Blake, gave us Dupuis when there were candidates that had the experience and education that was sorely needed for our city manager.