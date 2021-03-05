Letter: Response to Johanna Felder’s Village Laguna’s Demise

Share this:

Dear Johanna,

The founders of Liberate Laguna (LL) are not going anywhere and to your claim that Village Laguna cares about Laguna, filing a lawsuit and that costs the city time and money seems to be desperate. It certainly appears to be Village Laguna (VL) grasping at straws when they don’t get their way.

Your message is as tired as your outdated idea of controlling how people live. I could care less where VL goes as long as it out of everyone’s private property issues. The disingenuous nature of this group is a threat to Laguna Beach and most people know it.

As long as you’re listing how much each of the founders of LL gave to the ideals of our group. Why don’t you reveal how much your group means to you by revealing your financial commitment to VL? Because according to the disclosures on file with the city it appears your commitment to VL for the last campaign was a whole $500.

And while we are on it, how about listing how generous the founders of LL have been to many charitable causes in Laguna. Success in business doesn’t make you a villain, trying to impede a person’s peaceful use and enjoyment of their own private property does.The historic preservation ordinance has been well vetted and will be elegantly instituted. If you think the 800 people who formed Let Laguna Live, all of which are concerned or live in historic properties don’t count as how Lagunans feel about the nature of this city keeping its charm, you are living in a bubble.

Sincerely,

Cindy Shopoff, Laguna Beach

Share this: