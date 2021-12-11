Letter: Response to “Musings on the Coast”

It was amusing to read Michael Ray’s recent “Musing” column, in part because he claims that Village Laguna “controlled the City Council” and other city commissions and committees. And that now Michele Monda is doing work for Village Laguna in countering the greed of Liberate Laguna Forward PAC members (of whom Ray is a founding member with a few other developers). Whew!

What Ray did not talk about is really what is most important for Laguna residents:

The Liberate Laguna Forward PAC has “ invested” over a quarter of a million dollars in City elections. Do you think that they expect a return on this investment?

invested” over a quarter of a million dollars in City elections. Do you think that they expect a return on this investment? These developers also seem to like art, as they have bragged about buying Peter Blake Gallery artwork over the years. Does anyone “ control Peter Blake?” I don ’ t know, Ray, why don ’ t you tell us?

control Peter Blake?” I don t know, Ray, why don t you tell us? What ’ s at stake? Again, these developers have bragged that they have $1 billion in development money earmarked for Laguna. The proposed “ museum hotel” monstrosity is just the tip of the iceberg.

The recent passing of Arnold Hano (founding member of Village Laguna) is a reminder to us all: each generation must protect and defend what they value most. Village Laguna, while not perfect, has stood for half a century as the Laguna community organization that protects the needs of residents over the greed of developers.

