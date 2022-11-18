Letter: Secret Santa’s Donation Link is Live

Secret Santa is still going strong after 20-plus years. The donation link is live, secure and completely transparent. It’s the same secure online platform used by Thurston and LBHS PTA. You can click on the link daily to see how much has been donated.

If you prefer to donate gift cards, you can contact me, and I will pick them up at your house and enter them into the live spreadsheet. Gift cards for grocery stores, gas and Laguna Beach restaurants would be amazing! Thank you!

This year we will be doing a Secret Santa for 15 Laguna Beach individuals, plus one cat.

These are the 15 Laguna individuals we are helping this year:

1. Laguna Beach goat herder Agotilio Moreno (we need to give him his gift the end of November, as he will be in Riverside in December for the holidays).

2. Michael our Laguna Beach greeter

3. Single dad and son

4. Single mom with son at Thurston

5. Single mom with daughter at LBHS

6. Female senior (no family)

7. Senior male

8. Single mom with two boys at El Morro & Thurston

9. Single college female at LCAD

10. Single female with a cat who needs help with our vet Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center (who gives Secret Santa the rescue discount).

We have two money counters/inkind donation counters this year, as we have a lot of people and one cat on our list.

As always, for full transparency community’ watchdog” Sheri Morgan will count the money with me and all donations given. Amy Graboske will be the second money counter.

Pictures, receipts and total amount given to each family will be provided to all donors for full transparency.

The live spreadsheet is up and is updated daily for all the donations and in kind donations for full transparency. I will email it to all donors.

A big thank you to everyone who has already donated and to this year’s business sponsors: Dr. Jeffery Briney D.D.S., gorjana, The T-Shirt Company at Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Veterinary Medical Center, Laguna Surf & Sport, Sunless Love Spray Tanning, Clipa, The Stand Natural Foods

Link to donate: https://secret-santa-2022.cheddarup.com/

Celine Macmillan, Laguna Beach