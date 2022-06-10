Letter: Setting The Record Straight For The Laguna Residents First Ballot Initiative 

Unfortunately, Dan Rosenthal’s recent column citing problems with the Laguna Residents ballot initiative leaves a lot out of the narrative. Including that the City Code can be overturned at will by a bloc of just three pro-development, pro-business, pro-tourism city councilmembers—all of whom have received generous political contributions from developers and commercial property owners with vested interests who have consistently put profits first and residents dead last.
For instance, the City Council’s not requiring commercial landlords to provide parking as specified by the Downtown Specific Plan has resulted in major parking problems. The Heisler Building, the single largest commercial building downtown after the Hotel Laguna, should provide 170 parking spaces, but the City Council has said it doesn’t have to provide any. Nada. Zip. Zero. This even after granting the building a height-restriction-busting roof deck. And people wonder why parking is being jammed into neighborhoods and why the City Council wants taxpayers to pay for parking structures that largely profit businesses and commercial landlords?
There are many good reasons the Laguna Residents First ballot initiative is 18 pages long. It is the only initiative that eliminates all the loopholes, weasel clauses, and back room political insider sweetheart deals by giving residents the right to vote on and approve of Laguna’s largest commercial projects (and I do mean major, massive projects—not the small or residential ones, as opponents would love you to believe). Residents would finally get some say in the scope, scale and character of their community—not just developers, commercial property owners and the politicians they’ve funded.
Contrary to Rosenthal’s conjecture that there will be catastrophic collateral damage to the community—it’s just the opposite. Instead, developers and commercial owners will be made accountable for retaining reasonable, human-scale growth that enriches the community instead of catering only to the unrestrained profiteering that increases tourist traffic.
One only needs to look at Dana Point and Huntington Beach to see what results from uncontrolled growth.
If Rosenthal’s prognostications are so dire, I invite his explanation why Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and—sadly and belatedly—Dana Point have all passed highly successful similar initiatives.
I have no idea what Rosenthal’s agendas may be (hidden or otherwise), but I can tell you this—the Laguna Residents First ballot initiative is the only initiative created by and for residents that will give residents a say in the potential overdevelopment of Laguna. Despite developers spending hundreds of thousands to misrepresent, malign, and defeat this initiative—the LRF initiative is the only insurance policy residents have that can protect them from overdevelopment.
Jerome Pudwill, Laguna Beach
Mr. Pudwill, what over-development do you speak of? In the 47 years I have lived here I have seen a total on one large development happen and that was the Montage resort. You and your group keep pushing this idea that unrestrained development is occurring and the dozers are waiting in the wings to clear out downtown making way for high rise development. Nonsense! The last big concept review for a large development came before the planning commission three years ago and was promptly and rightly so sent to the trash heap! No LRF initiative was in place then and to date that project has gone the way of the dinosaurs! Laguna has plenty of firewalls in place to prevent over-development as was born out by facts not the fiction you continue to expound upon. The LRF is a solution looking for a problem! Luddites Reactionary Force! Change comes in many forms but the change you and your group believe will happen is pure fantasy!