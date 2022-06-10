Letter: Passion and Purpose – That’s What I Represent

Like most Laguna Beach residents, I’m passionate about our great town, and now that I’m on the campaign trail, I see that in every person I meet and every organization I’m in contact with. It’s why Laguna is such a vibrant community.

I’ve been impressed with the care locals take to nurture this vibrancy and the deep knowledge most have about how our community evolved. People’s roots are deep here, which is just one reason why I am committed to represent this community to the best of my ability. It’s something not everyone understands. It’s vitally important for my growing family, too, to retain this strong sense of community.

I realize that there are different opinions on key issues. That’s exactly why I have chosen to be an independent candidate. I want to make a difference, but in a way that encourages us all to work together on challenges so that we bring out the best of Laguna Beach. With your confidence in me and support, I strongly believe I can deliver.

As your representative, I will focus on the needs of the community as a whole. I’m independent, experienced in city challenges, and forward-thinking.

Here’s my checklist to make Laguna an even better place to live now and in the future. I want to develop a vision for Laguna Beach as the best it can be in 2040 and 2050. This means:

Align visions for the future:

Ensure that goals and strategy are in alignment with community needs and wants

Ensure that planning documents align with and complement each other for best results

Prioritize infrastructure improvement: parking, parks, and paths (biking and walking)

Prioritize safety: fire safety, utility safety, and community and school safety

Prioritize Sustainability: focus on sustainable solutions to infrastructure challenges and champion ocean and canyon conservation.

These will be my goals; these will be my passions. I hope you will vote for me in November so that, going forward, we can return civility and positive thinking to our city’s decision-making.

Louis Weil, Laguna Beach