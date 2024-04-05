Letter: Stolen angel 

In the shadows of early morning or in the dark of night, the angel statue at our door was whisked away. It wasn’t perfect, perhaps a tad weathered and missing a right wing. Having watched patiently over our rose garden for years, it showed some wear.

It’s hard to imagine who would steal an angel statue, especially just days after Easter. Who is that confident they are guaranteed a spot in heaven? Someone who has dared to tempt fate or perhaps doesn’t understand consequences with some extra karma to spare?

It is with sadness that we report it gone.

As in life, if you’re fortunate enough to see an imperfect angel in your travels take a moment to know we can be whisked away, but try to remember that hope can bring you back.

Sue Graham, Laguna Beach