Opinion: Concerning City Council

By Michèle Monda

Laguna’s City Council majority’s lack of transparency has long been an expensive problem for residents. Now, once again, thanks to Mayor Sue Kempf, it could cost us at least $227 million as she seeks to have the City assume control of 6.8 miles of Coast Highway without telling the public. Why the secrecy? What’s the benefit?

The City of Laguna Beach sponsored Assembly Bill 2817 with a Feb. 21, 2024 letter signed by Kempf asking for relinquishment (transfer) of Coast Highway to the City, running the 6.8-mile length of Laguna Beach – from Moro Ridge Road to Via Mentone. On April 1, the California Assembly’s Transportation Committee in Sacramento passed AB2817 by consent. It goes next to the Appropriations Committee. While this is just a “procedural step to initiate conversations with CalTrans” there are numerous problems with this.

First, the City Council did NOT vote on it. At council’s Jan. 19, 2024 Annual Planning Workshop, Bob Whalen asked what’s happening with item 62, the last item on the agenda. No one mentioned that it’s the relinquishment of Coast Highway through Laguna Beach. A staff member said the request for a Sacramento representative to introduce a bill is ready to go, but they need direction from council.

Whalen asked what’s next? The Interim City Manager asked, “Would a nod and a wink suffice?”

The staff member said yes. Alex Rounaghi then said that there was no reason not to proceed. And just like that, with no discussion and no council vote, Kempf’s letter to Assemblywoman Dixon was sent sponsoring the bill. Was this legal without a council vote? Readers can review the Annual Planning Workshop video at a timestamp of five hours and 16 minutes to verify this brief exchange.

At the March 26, 2024 council meeting, Kempf claims AB2817 is just a procedural step to initiate conversations with CalTrans. However, agenda item 62 says, “$100,000 was included in the 2023-24 budget to complete the cost-benefit analysis; work is anticipated to begin before June 30, 2024.” The council is already funding this project, yet there is no document referencing why it is doing so, what issue it solves, what benefits residents will get, or how they will measure success once they start controlling the road.

Second, residents only knew this was happening if they were closely following the agenda. Even more disturbing is that two City Council members were unaware of Kempf’s Feb. 21 letter sponsoring the bill and that AB2817 was headed to the Transportation Committee on April 1.

Third, Kempf is pushing ahead with this project simultaneously with the proposed relinquishment of Laguna Canyon Road from CalTrans at an enormous cost. Here’s a quick breakdown provided at the Jan. 9, 2024 council meeting with a 137-page presentation prepared by a City-paid outside consultant.

Cost of acquisition: $110 million, non-reoccurring cost: $1.5 million, reoccurring annual costs: $11 million.

The total cost to acquire the 3.3 miles of Laguna Canyon Road is $122.5 million, or $33.4 million per mile.

Now, the extras.

Undergrounding: $71 million.

Widening: $109 million.

Bike lane: $44 million.

Beautification: $500,000.

Project total: $224.5 million.

Total project cost: $347 million with $11 million a year in perpetuity.

Using these numbers, the 6.8-mile stretch of Coast Highway would cost $227 million just to acquire, plus recurring costs. We have no idea what improvements the City envisions for Coast Highway at additional cost. Where will the City find $122.5 million to acquire Laguna Canyon Road and $227 million for Coast Highway, for a total of $350 million plus millions annually for maintenance? And again, for what benefit?

Ironically, this is all happening while CalTrans is under legislative pressure to improve the safety record of our highways and adopt the Complete Streets Policy to improve how it operates these highways. So why is the Council majority pushing both projects now?

What benefit will residents who will pay for these acquisitions get? Laguna residents have yet to discuss the Laguna Canyon Road acquisition, and yet the City Council is already eyeing an even more costly acquisition and started funding it. How are these acquisitions justified in the 10 volumes of the Laguna Beach General Plan?

The General Plan Circulation Element has not been updated since 1999. Further, are they consistent with the Laguna Beach Vision 2030 Strategic Plan?

This so-called “procedural step” is how they started the process with Laguna Canyon Road. We are headed down this same road with AB2817. Why is the Council majority doing this in secrecy (it has not been mentioned in any podcast, newsletter or city update) without the authorization or even knowledge of the full council and Laguna residents?

Michèle is a 21-year Laguna resident and actively follows Laguna politics. She is the Treasurer of Laguna Beach Sister Cities and is involved with the local arts scene. She can be reached at [email protected].