Letter: Thanks For Keeping Us Safe

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
144
Share this:

Kudos to The Cliff on Coast Highway for their amazing presentation during this pandemic.  I recently had breakfast (on two occasions) there and was so impressed with their concern for their patrons’ health and well-being. They welcomed you with gloved hands and masks and served you with paper menus, clean and distant tables, condiments delivered as requested and very welcoming attitudes. I would highly recommend their service and their excellent food to anyone who would enjoy their safe environment. Besides the restaurant is literally on a cliff and enjoys delightful ocean breezes. Many thanks for keeping us safe.

Maura McDonald, Laguna Beach

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here