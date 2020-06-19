Letter: Thanks For Keeping Us Safe

Share this:

Kudos to The Cliff on Coast Highway for their amazing presentation during this pandemic. I recently had breakfast (on two occasions) there and was so impressed with their concern for their patrons’ health and well-being. They welcomed you with gloved hands and masks and served you with paper menus, clean and distant tables, condiments delivered as requested and very welcoming attitudes. I would highly recommend their service and their excellent food to anyone who would enjoy their safe environment. Besides the restaurant is literally on a cliff and enjoys delightful ocean breezes. Many thanks for keeping us safe.

Maura McDonald, Laguna Beach

