Letter: Black Lives Matter

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
179
Share this:

Yes, but…”All lives matter.”

This is the response by many people to the Black Lives Matter movement. What it signifies is the fact of white liberal gradualism, under the slavery of public opinion. Don’t say those words.

Refer to the Black Lives Matter supporters as “protesters,” changing the organization’s name into a euphemism. Refer to their name as a “slogan.”

It is more than than that.

Black Lives Matter is bigger than any 1960s protest. It is international and intergenerational. Its platform is expressed in about 35,000 words. There about 300 words in it with which I disagree. But that is inconsequential. We need to dismantle institutional racism in our society, and we need an avenue to come together again.

We need to stand up to injustice. When we dismantle systematic racism, then whites can have a conversation about those 300 words which some might find offensive… maybe more. Maybe over coffee.

The passion this time must be found in compassion. Our greatest strengths must be found in love, and defiance of despair.

Jahn Levitt, Laguna Beach

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here