Letter: The man who saved his friend’s house

As we approach the 30-year anniversary of the massive 1993 Laguna Fire, I reflect back on that October day and my friend, Hans Ahlstrom Smith.

Hans helped me save my house from burning down during the fierce, Santa Ana wind-driven fire. Actually, the reality is that I helped Hans save my house from burning down. Hans and I met at Main Beach, playing volleyball and formed a friendship. And so, we were hanging out there the day of Oct. 27, 1993 when the fast-moving fire approached the City from Laguna Canyon.

Mid-day, the fire was still in Laguna Canyon, and my house is near Laguna Beach High School, so I was not too concerned. Hans was concerned. Hans had a way of seeing things that others, including me, didn’t see and then taking decisive and effective action.

As the fire descended on my neighborhood, Hans came up with incredible and innovative ways to prevent my house from catching fire, even after the water and power went out and neighboring homes burned to the ground. Together, hour after hour, we battled the fire that afternoon and all night until the next morning. We were exhausted, and at one point, I wanted to evacuate because it looked hopeless. But Hans said, “Dave, don’t make me save your house by myself.” A Los Angeles Times reporter, Peter H. King, witnessed our heroics and wrote a piece titled “The Man Who Saved His House.” The story appeared in the LA Times, Oct. 29, 1993 edition. The story actually could have been about Hans and titled “The Man Who Saved His Friend’s House.”

A house can be rebuilt, and it’s not worth risking life over. However, the memories, pictures and family history cannot really be replaced. Hans not only saved my house, but he preserved my family memoirs that can’t be rebuilt, and I am forever grateful for that.

This story is not meant to be an obituary. Hans recently went to be with The Lord on Oct. 5, 2023. He will be remembered as a good friend and hero to me and many others. A memorial is planned for Hans on Oct. 29, 2023, at Victoria Beach around noon. Here’s to you Hans, you will be missed but never forgotten. I love you.

Dave Koorajian, Laguna Beach