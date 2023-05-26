Letter: Third Street Parking Structure Makes Sense

I’ve been reviewing the Parking Management Plan that the city council is considering and want to comment on it, particularly concerning the proposed Third Street parking structure opposite the senior center. I’ve lived in Laguna since 1970 and have witnessed many projects that have either been completed or never made it off the drawing board. When the Glenneyre parking structure was first proposed, there was a great deal of opposition to it. I wasn’t a fan, either. It turns out I was wrong. That structure has been a godsend for our community – it made it possible for our Rotary Club to flourish when we met at Hotel Laguna and has energized our downtown businesses. Having learned that lesson, I firmly believe that the Third Street structure would be a similar treasure in that locals will heavily use it for shopping and accommodate the overflow from the senior center and the community clinic. Since the creation of the Promenade, parking in the downtown area has become even more challenging for residents. This proposed new structure will compensate for that loss of parking.

The other plan for a structure at the “village entrance” has been dead-on-arrival for many years, partly because many residents don’t feel comfortable with such an obtrusive, multi-level building in plain sight at the gateway to our city. Third Street, on the other hand, is tucked away in a location that is already a parking lot, and it is shovel-ready today. And it is close to many downtown stores, banks, restaurants, and city and water district offices.

Please consider these benefits when making your decision on its future. Of all the options presented, Third Street is the clear winner and has the least baggage.

I attended the parking workshop last week. It was just another gripe session by the same people in town who want to see no forward thinking or progress. Fortunately, they represent a minute portion of the people of our wonderful town. Most of them couldn’t get their “facts” straight while at the podium. Please listen to the majority of residents who believe this is an elegant solution to our parking challenges.

Jerry Immel, Temple Hills