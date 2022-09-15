Letter to the Editor: Analyzing Citizens For Laguna’s Future’s Mission Statement

The Indy recently published an article about the latest Political Action Committee to be launched in Laguna. So, Let’s analyze the Mission Statement of this Political Action Committee, “Citizens For Laguna’s Future (CFLF).” Here are their words and my analysis.

They profess to be a “coalition of concerned, caring residents and organizations committed to protecting our treasured small-town atmosphere and unique quality of life for generations to come.

Me: yes, a deep pocket coalition of many of the same interests who backed Peter Blake, and the “Liberate Laguna PAC” was then renamed “Laguna Forward PAC” during the past four years. All focused on building hotels downtown, two and three-story buildings everywhere plus block-long apartment buildings along the Canyon and on Coast Highway.

To this end, Citizens for Laguna’s Future is committed to:

Resoundingly defeat the damaging Laguna Residents First ballot proposal now known as “Measure Q.”

Me: they may do that given the incredible amount of money being donated to this PAC and their candidates.

Avoiding the need to increase taxes on Laguna residents by restoring our business district’s existing buildings and infrastructure. Giving our small business owners a boost will help generate much-needed new City revenues and create more jobs for residents.

Me: an appeal to Laguna residents who are worried about increasing taxes by advocating changing the structures downtown to generate more business to developers.

Assuring the low-scale, welcoming streetscape that is characteristic of Laguna continues and height limits are not breached.

Me: an appeal to residents concerned about increasing density and view preservation. Yet, how often have developers tried to change the height limit and streetscape?

Helping our firefighters and paramedics maintain fast, fire and Medical emergency response times by supporting plans to build a new fire station and renovate existing ones as needed without a public vote which could delay its completion for two years.

Me: implying that measure “Q” would require a vote of residents to build a fire station. A false scenario that, if a public structure was proposed, the City would reject and that voters, if presented with such a choice, would reject.

Fully funding our police department to maintain personnel levels and acquire the crime-fighting tools needed to keep us safe.

Me: what does this have to do with Q? A red herring playing on residents’ fears. Everyone believes in funding our police!

Uniting our City so, together, we can meet the challenges that face all of us in the decades ahead.

Me: Yes, uniting us like they did by supporting a damaged council member in 2018.

According to the campaign filings submitted to the City, this PAC has received the bulk of their money from a local opaque “PAC Protect Laguna Now,” The Californian Association of Realtors PAC, the “Liberate Laguna PAC” and various development-focused individuals. And they want us to believe they are for “protecting our treasured small-town atmosphere!”

Armando Baez, Laguna Beach