The City of Laguna Beach could set an example for the entire community by removing substantially all of the irrigated grass at City Hall, Main Beach and Heisler Park. These are very substantial areas. And, they require a lot of water to maintain. The Water Department regularly chides us residents to save water. It seems rather tone-deaf for the City to ask us to save water while it squanders tens of thousands of gallons per year, keeping nonnative grasses watered.

Tom Papa, Woods Cove