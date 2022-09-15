Letter to the Editor: Last Chance to Save Laguna Beach

The Laguna Resident First ballot initiative is Measure Q. The Laguna Beach Independent reported, “One newly formed political committee funded by the real estate community…has reportedly amassed over $71,000 to defeat Measure Q.”

We need your readers to vote on Nov. 8 and pass Measure Q, the ballot initiative by and for residents. The election is a little over two months away and is our last, best chance to save Laguna Beach. We need to finance the campaign and organize volunteers.

They say you can’t fight City Hall. It is pretty tough as city insiders, and developers do like favors, variances, and to promote tourism to make money.

Measure Q gives the Laguna Beach City Council better standards to help manage development and preserve Laguna’s quality of life and property values. Importantly, the initiative gives residents the right to vote on projects which exceed these standards.

Measure Q restores Laguna Beach’s downtown height and parking standards that have been in place here for decades, but which have been recently gutted by City Council.

Newport Beach’s Greenlight ballot initiative was passed 22 years ago and has only triggered three votes of the people. The idea is not to have lots of elections, but to moderate what the developer asks for, and what the City Council gives away.

We need volunteers to walk neighborhoods, call Laguna Beach voters encouraging a Yes on Measure Q vote, or financially support the campaign by mailing a check to Laguna Residents First, PO Box 285, Laguna Beach, CA. 92652 or go to LagunaResidentsFirst.org/donate and donate via PayPal. We now have new Yes on Q signs; to display one, call me at 949-939-7257 or email [email protected]

Laguna Residents First is California Political Action Committee 1421491 and donations are not tax deductible.

Gene Felder, Laguna Residents First Treasurer