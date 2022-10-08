Letter to the Editor: I’m Voting for Measure Q

I have read through the text of Measure Q and all the posts on the subject found in the Indy and elsewhere. The question behind Measure Q is simply whether a proposed business can be built and opened up when that proposal is not in compliance with the existing building ordinances, codes, and procedures, all of which have evolved over the decades based on hard lessons learned from the past.

What if the proposal is then taken before a city council that is dominated by a majority of pro-developer city council members? What if those pro-developer city council members are more interested in dancing with the developers who have spent, and promised to spend, scores of thousands of dollars getting council members elected and less interested in enforcing existing building ordinances, codes, and procedures? It seems to me that any proposal, no matter its merits, can be built and opened for business. Thus lessons about city ordinances, codes, and procedures learned from the past can be ignored! Why bother with any of it?

We all know from recent history all over this country, and in our beautiful city of Laguna Beach, when the rules are bent or simply ignored, abuse quickly follows. And with abuse comes the possibility of corruption. Can anyone guarantee a bought and paid-for city council will never go rogue?

Measure Q would stop a rogue city council from rubber stamping any project put forward by developers in violation of city ordinances, codes, and procedures. We saw how a rogue city council working against the wishes of the people of Dana Point rubber-stamped the atrocious Del Prado District.

I’m voting for Measure Q. I am also voting for anyone running for city council this November who opposes rule-breaking, city government abuse, and inviting corruption into our city government.

Tyrone Borelli, Laguna Beach