Letter: Trump Ignores the Science

President Donald Trump’s initial reaction to the pandemic, that the threat was exaggerated and overblown, was harmful. The availability of tests was delayed in America by nearly a month compared to other countries. Koreans actually provided tests for Americans stationed there. It’s the same with global warming, Trump ignores the science. His lack of respect for science is costing us now and will prove even more harmful long term. Carbon pollution due to our reliance on fossil fuels is a killer. Carbon pollution caused 8.8 million premature deaths in 2015 and the greenhouse effect brings us calamitous heat waves, sea level rise, droughts, wildfires, floods, and extreme weather events. We need leadership in Washington that listens to the NSA, the Pentagon, and the Defense Department, all who get climate change and hear scientists.

Mark Tabbert, Newport Beach