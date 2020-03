Share this:

We were disappointed to see a resident on the sidelines of the annual Patriot’s Day parade shaking his head in disapproval with his thumb pointed down toward the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance. He was so intent that his dog got away. After catching up with the parade, he did it again. That’s when all the boys began blowing him tons of kisses.

Chris Tebbutt, co-founder & chair, Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance