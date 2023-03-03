Letter: Vandalism reaction seems excessive

Michael Ray continues to berate Village Laguna and make false accusations. This letter is a rebuttal to his recently published article. I am not sure why Indy allows him the privilege of being an author and contributor when his articles are filled with subjective misinformation and not facts.

Michael Ray, the substance was not feces.

It would have been appreciated that the city responsibly engage in thoughtful investigative measures to determine the nature of the “substance” before setting off the fire alarms to create a vandalism media nationwide scandal. This rather obvious failure makes the press release appear to have been politically planned to divert attention away from the traffic citation received by city manager Dupuis?

In my opinion, vandalism causes the destruction of private property. The “substance” took a hose to wash and rinse off. I have had my car egged and my house TP-ed by local teenagers. No fire alarm and nothing newsworthy. I believe the culprits are more likely juvenile minor teenagers that had no idea whose house it was when they committed this act.

In my day, the parents would have gathered to round up their high school teenagers to wash it off. This generally stopped the egging and TP of neighborhood homes in my community. Problem solved. I doubt most folks know where Dupuis resides.

Joe Cockran, Laguna Beach