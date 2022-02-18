Letter: Vote No on Ballot Initiative

The Laguna Residents First ballot initiative is very deceptive. It purports to be against massive development. However, it could have a devastating effect on all improvement projects within 750 feet of Coast Highway and Broadway/Laguna Canyon Road. That’s 51% of the entire city of Laguna Beach!

The catchphrase is “cumulative effect”. Basically, that means if a project is being developed, no other projects in the area can be constructed without a vote for each project. Having elections to vote for each individual project, which is very expensive, will essentially halt all development of commercial property. No development is their goal.

This initiative will lend itself to urban decay. It will result in empty stores, rundown, neglected properties, and will stifle economic growth. These factors, in turn, will reduce local jobs, revenue from the businesses, and tourism will begin to fall away. It could also negatively impact our arts community, the foundation on which Laguna was built.

Sally Anne Sheridan, President of Laguna Forward