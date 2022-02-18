Letter: Response to Michael Ray’s Opinion Column

Michael Ray’s Opinion Column, Absolute Power Corrupts Absolute Power, in last week’s Indy is like a broken record. He keeps repeating the same accusations and lies about Village Laguna.

It is pitiful he has nothing new to say, and unfortunate that The Indy prints his obsessive rhetoric time and again with no facts and figures to back up his allegations that Village Laguna is responsible for controlling the City Council. The reality is Michael Ray is out of control and as chief spokesperson for pro-development, Laguna Forward (a.k.a. Liberate Laguna), he is obviously suspect. Indy, why not give your readers a break and terminate Michael Ray.

Thank you,

Charlotte Masarik, Laguna Beach