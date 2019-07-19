Letter: Why is Dicterow Supporting a Bully?

Share this:

Meeting after meeting, City Council member Steve Dicterow has spoken of kindness and has spoken out against bullies. Now, it seems that he’s the sidekick for a man whom I believe is the worst bully Laguna has ever seen.

At the last council meeting, Peter Blake called the Temple Hill neighbors “all liars.” Steve’s response was to whisper to Peter during public testimony.

What happened to “Mr. Kindness?” We know he’s running for re-election next year. Will Steve do anything to get Peter’s endorsement and the Liberate Laguna money?

Lorna Shaw, Laguna Beach