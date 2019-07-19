Letter: Why is Dicterow Supporting a Bully?
Meeting after meeting, City Council member Steve Dicterow has spoken of kindness and has spoken out against bullies. Now, it seems that he’s the sidekick for a man whom I believe is the worst bully Laguna has ever seen.
At the last council meeting, Peter Blake called the Temple Hill neighbors “all liars.” Steve’s response was to whisper to Peter during public testimony.
What happened to “Mr. Kindness?” We know he’s running for re-election next year. Will Steve do anything to get Peter’s endorsement and the Liberate Laguna money?
Lorna Shaw, Laguna Beach
2 Comments
Maybe Steve was saying something about self-regulation or being helpful in some way. We could all use help or kindness compared to negativity which is just what one will get from Steve. Mr. Blake is
responsible for his own outbursts and may be erroneously copying the current national political climate.
Mr. Blake is ultimately responsible for his own self-regulation. Why couldn’t the interpretation have been that
he was defusing the situation with kindness and helpfulness?