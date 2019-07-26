Local Nonprofit Tapped to Compete in Amazon Prime TV Series

Share this:

Heartfelt, a heart-screening nonprofit founded by Laguna local Holly Morrell, has been chosen to compete in the Amazon Prime reality TV series “The Social Movement.”

Filmed in Montreal, the show will follow Morrell and her team of 10 entrepreneurs, chief executive officers and investors from around the world with whom she’s been matched, to solve the major issue of access to affordable healthcare. Her team will create a broad, society-altering business strategy for Heartfelt and be challenged to overcome a series of trials and pitching rounds. Three other teams of 10 will compete with Heartfelt to solve three equally important socioeconomic issues: wage inequality, global warming and hunger and homelessness.

“This unique new Amazon Prime show could catapult Heartfelt to a global level that could help save even more lives through futuristic new technologies I have only been able to dream of. To work with a team of experts in their fields to advance the ability to prevent needless health tragedies is a delicious opportunity,” Morrell said.

The winning team will receive funding and an invitation to return for season two of “The Social Movement.” The show will air in the summer of 2020 on Amazon Prime in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates. Its creator and executive producer is Chris LaVoie.

Heartfelt has performed more than 50,000 screenings at schools and community centers throughout Southern California, promotingearly detection, education, and increased public awareness about Sudden Cardiac Arrest. More information at: heartfeltcardiacprojects.org.