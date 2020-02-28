Buddhist Retreat Begins Tonight

Share this:

A workshop presented by Tibetan Buddhist monk Geshe Thubten Sherab, How to Love a Joyful Life and Prepare for a Peaceful Death will take place Feb. 28 to March 1.

The weekend retreat will include guided meditations, discussions, and Q&A with Sherab. Suggested donation is $65 for three weekend events; $15 for Friday only. Printed materials and suggested reading will be provided. The schedule begins at 7 p.m. on Friday and concludes at 9 p.m. On Saturday, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a lunch break. Sunday’s program is from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

A second workshop focused on keeping calm in difficult times takes place on Tuesday, March 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. Suggested donations are $15 or $20.

RSVP to [email protected] for more details and location.

The Gonpo Ludup Study Group is part of the worldwide network of the Foundation for the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition and was founded in 2015 to provide meditation, Buddhist psychology and philosophy classes, workshops and community events in Laguna Beach.

Chabad Invites Community to Mexican Purim Fiesta

Chabad Jewish Center, 30804 S. Coast Hwy. invites all to a Mexican-themed Purim celebration at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10. Guests can expect a Mariachi band, Mexican buffet, crafts, a piñata, tequila, L’Chaims (toasts), costumes and more.

Purim celebrates the salvation of the Jewish people living in the fourth century B.C.E. from a colorful villain in Jewish history. It is observed by public readings of the Megillah (“Scroll of Esther”), sending gifts of food to friends, giving charity to the needy, and enjoying a festive meal. It is also customary to eat a delightful cookie called Hamentashen, a triangular pastry filled with poppy seed or jelly.

RSVP to [email protected]. Tickets are $18 for adults and $13 for children. For more information: 949-499-0770.

Naturalist Offers Guided Hike at Crystal Cove Park

Crystal Cove Park naturalist John Wilkerson will lead a tour of intertidal habitats in Little Treasure Cove at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Learn about birds, invertebrates, seaweeds, and common land plants. Meet by the bulletin board at Pelican Point parking lot #1. Attendees are encouraged to wear shoes appropriate for scrambling over sharp rocks and bring a walking stick or trekking pole. There is a $15 parking fee. Contact Wilkerson for more information: 949-494-8893.

City Hires New Permit Services Supervisor

Geri Ford has been hired as Permit Services Supervisor, a statement from the city said. She has over 12 years of experience working as a permit technician for the cities of Anaheim, Orange and Mission Viejo. For the last two months Ford has been working for the city as a contract senior permit technician.

Her duties will include “overseeing the front counter in an effort to enhance customer service and help people navigate the development process from the moment they come into City Hall,” said Marc Wiener, Laguna Beach director of community development.

Over the last year, numerous customer service enhancements have been made as part of the Community Development Department’s Action Plan, the statement said. In the upcoming year the city plans to update department procedures, information handouts, website and permitting software.

For more information on the new customer service improvements, contact Wiener at 949- 497-0361 or [email protected].

Volunteer Tidepool Docents Wanted

The Orange County Marine Protected Area Council is recruiting volunteers to train for the tidepool docent program. Working in the Marine Protects Areas, docents educate residents and visitors about life in the tidepools. To sign up for the program or for further information, contact Suzanne Welsh, Laguna Ocean Foundation’s docent coordinator at [email protected]

South Laguna Community Garage Sale on Saturday

At least 19 homes will offer items for sale from 7 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 29 at the annual South Laguna Community Garage Sale on South Coast Highway between West Street and 10th Avenue. Shoppers can browse the community garden, chat with friends and pick up maps at any of the participating homes. Signs will be posted along the highway. Contact sponsor real estate agent Chris Tebbutt for specific addresses and additional information at 949-485-9898.

Ocean Experts Examine Impact of Marine Protection

Marine biologist Nancy Caruso will share her efforts to restore Orange County’s kelp forests and reintroduce nearly extinct abalone during the annual meeting of the South Laguna Civic Association at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 9 at the Ranch Laguna Beach.

Kelsey Reimer, a compliance liaison at Dana Point’s Ocean Institute, and Laguna Beach marine protection officer Porter Hogan will join Caruso in discussing the impact of state marine protections during the free talk. The public is welcome to attend.

RSVP by emailing [email protected]

Pedal for Kids Camp

The Rhythm Ride Studio, 1100 S. Coast Hwy. will host a Boys and Girls Club fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13. Register to spin, sip and explore the spa at bgclagunabeach.org.

“Parasite” Comes to Laguna’s First Art House Theatre

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Ave. will screen the acclaimed movie “Parasite” at 3:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. “Parasite” is the first foreign film awarded Best Picture by the Academy Awards. Tickets cost $12 to $20 and can be bought via the upcoming events page at lbculturalartscenter.org.