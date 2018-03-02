Long-Serving Pastor to Retire

Jerry Tankersley, the 46-year senior pastor of Laguna Presbyterian Church, announced this week in a letter to congregants his intention to make Sunday, June 24, his last in the pulpit.

Tankersley said the denomination’s Los Ranchos Presbytery will supervise the transition and that he will not seek to influence the selection process for a successor.

The 100-year-old church and downtown historic landmark recently undertook a major renovation for seismic stability.

“In 1972 I never would have thought I would spend the rest of my adult ministry being your pastor, raising our family, and walking with you through all the valleys of sorrow and over the mountain peaks of joy,” he said. “How quickly the years have passed.”

Tankersley also expressed gratitude for how congregants had enriched him. “Life together with you has been an open door for me to the abundant life promised in the gospel.”