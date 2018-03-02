Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Long-Serving Pastor to Retire

Posted On 02 Mar 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Senior Pastor Jerry Tankersley inside the renovated church belltower. Photo by Ted Reckas.

Senior Pastor Jerry Tankersley inside the renovated church belltower. Photo by Ted Reckas.

Jerry Tankersley, the 46-year senior pastor of Laguna Presbyterian Church, announced this week in a letter to congregants his intention to make Sunday, June 24, his last in the pulpit.

Tankersley said the denomination’s Los Ranchos Presbytery will supervise the transition and that he will not seek to influence the selection process for a successor.

The 100-year-old church and downtown historic landmark recently undertook a major renovation for seismic stability.

“In 1972 I never would have thought I would spend the rest of my adult ministry being your pastor, raising our family, and walking with you through all the valleys of sorrow and over the mountain peaks of joy,” he said. “How quickly the years have passed.”

Tankersley also expressed gratitude for how congregants had enriched him. “Life together with you has been an open door for me to the abundant life promised in the gospel.”

Senior Pastor Jerry Tankersley preaches in the Laguna Presbyterian Church sanctuary. Photo by Smith Ridder.

Senior Pastor Jerry Tankersley preaches in the Laguna Presbyterian Church sanctuary.
Photo by Smith Ridder.

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*



Join the Local's List








Copyright 2017 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.