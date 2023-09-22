No Square Theatre Expands to Spoken Word Performance

Laguna’s No Square Theatre is venturing into new territory this October with its first play, Neil LaBute’s The Shape of Things.

Under the direction of Ella Wyatt, No Square Theatre hopes this 2001 Olivier Award-nominated dark comedy will leave audiences questioning the definition of art and what one would be willing to change for someone they love. Performances run from Oct. 6 to 15.

When college student Adam falls hard for Evelyn, an ambitious art major, the meaning of both art and friendship are pushed to the limits with a gut-punching ending. The four-character play explores how far someone is willing to go and how much they change for who (or what) they love. Two intertwined couples make up the story: the dating Evelyn and Adam, played by Abigail Cox and Laguna’s own Dane Hobrecht, and the engaged Phillip and Jenny, played by Griffin Glenn and Kristin Cortines. Sometimes darkly funny and always gripping, The Shape of Things is a character study into the nature of love and art and what happens when the two collide.

No Square Theatre is located in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, two blocks south of Laguna Beach High School. Additional information on events, auditions, classes and ticket information can be found at nosquare.org.