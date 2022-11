Iseman Honored For 24 Years of Public Service

Retiring Councilmember Receives Tributes from Dozens of Residents

The Laguna Beach City Chambers was standing room only, with some left to only peer through the outside windows, as many residents gathered to honor Councilmember Toni Iseman’s extraordinary 24 years of public service to the City of Laguna Beach during Tuesday’s council meeting.

