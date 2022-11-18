Street Beat: Week of Nov. 18

Nov. 10

Battery. Kelly Ann Frederick, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on spouse, ex-spouse or date. She was held at $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 42-year-old Stantan man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Nov. 11

No Arrests Made.

Nov. 12

Driving on a suspended license. Trent Carver Johnson, 58, of Downey was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving on a suspended license. He was held without bail.

Disorderly Conduct. Katherine Elizabeth Duffy, 41, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly Conduct. Karl Steinberg, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 65-year-old Aliso Viejo man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Nov. 13

DUI. An 18-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Loaded Firearm in Vehicle. Cameron Kekoa Miller, 26, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor of having a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle and on the charge of concealed carry firearm in a vehicle. Miller was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a switchblade knife in a vehicle and on suspicion of felony possessing a large capacity magazine. He was held at $20,500 bail.

Obstructing an Officer. Nitin Rangappa Manelkar, 58, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstructing a police officer and driving with a suspended license. She was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly Conduct, Bench Warrants. Ricardo Cortes Velazquez, 30, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and bench warrants. He was held at $30,500 bail.

Disorderly Conduct. Matthew Paul Smith, 37, of Santa Ana State was arrested on suspicion of felony resisting an executive officer and was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct. He was held without bail.

Domestic Violence. Ronald Mark Harris, 60, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. He was held without bail.

Nov. 14

No arrests made.

Nov. 15

DUI. A 36-year-old Garden Grove man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct. Robert Todd Wilson, 62, of Aliso Viejo arrested on suspicion of felony obstructing an executive officer. He was also arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held without bail.