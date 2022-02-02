Nuzuna SUPER-SUIT

The Nuzuna’s SUPER-SUIT is a wireless wearable technology that could maximize human health, enhance physical performance, and transform any fitness routine in just 20-minutes. This full-body suit consists of 20 pre-placed electrode pads that emit low to mid-range frequency impulses directly through the skin to significantly increase the body’s natural muscle contractions—activating nearly 90% of the muscles, including deep muscles that are difficult to reach. These contractions act as resistance, making each exercise movement three times more efficient compared with any traditional exercise. Aside from accelerating muscle growth, it also combats cellulite, increases fat burning which results in a toned and firmer body.

