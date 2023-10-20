Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Coleman

Elizabeth Ann Coleman (1936 – 2023)

Laguna Beach has lost another inspiring and beloved teacher. Elizabeth Coleman passed away on Oct. 9, 2023, after a brief illness.

Affectionately known as “Libby,” her birth was record-breaking for the biggest baby born in Ravenna, Ohio. Indeed, Libby was larger than life, a vibrant personality best described by her signature color, red.

A lifelong learner, Libby believed in the power of education and tirelessly worked to inspire young minds. She dedicated over 35 years of her life to the noble profession of teaching. Her impact was felt in the hearts of students and the classrooms of El Morro and Top of the World Elementary School, CLC, and the American International School in Basel, Switzerland. Prior to arriving in Laguna Beach, Libby attended Compton Junior College and later proudly earned her BS degree from UC Santa Barbara, where she was named homecoming queen – a testament to her beauty and charm.

Beyond her professional life, Libby commanded attention in every room. Singing on her guitar or ukulele or organizing games, she made every gathering a memorable event. She loved to entertain, and her parties were legendary. An avid reader, Libby cherished her book group, finding joy in the pages of great books and the company of her friends. She had many treasured friend circles: retired teachers, museum docents, hiking groups, and desert ladies, to name a few.

Libby was passionate about camping, hiking and traveling and did so every chance she could.

Visiting six continents, she embraced new cultures, tasted exotic cuisines, and forged unforgettable memories while collecting indigenous artifacts to decorate her beloved home. She had an appreciation for unique things and an enduring love for her closest friends and family. In more recent years, Libby found joy zipping around Laguna Beach in her red Mercedes with the top down.

Libby leaves behind a loving legacy, survived by her devoted children, Todd Thornton and Darcy Brady; her cherished granddaughters, Nina Thornton and Kira Thornton; her adored daughter-in-law, Darcy Thornton; special friend, Ray Briggs; and numerous nieces and nephews. Libby’s final wish was to have “a party with a NO BLACK dress code, and for it to be a happy occasion.”

A Celebration of Life is planned for Oct. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach to bid farewell to this extraordinary woman, to reflect on the laughter she shared and remember the wisdom she imparted. In lieu of flowers, friends can donate to the Sierra Club in Libby’s name.