Obituary: Joe Briskey, 78

Joseph Allum Briskey, Marine veteran, carpenter, a 50-year resident of Laguna Beach, a stalwart regular at Main Beach and Crescent Bay, former pitcher for the Utah State Aggies baseball team, known to hundreds of friends all over Laguna Beach as Joe or Jose, died Sept. 16, 2022. He was 78 years old.

Joe passed away at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach after a lengthy illness and complications from surgery. His daughter, Lisa Briskey, a Laguna Beach High School graduate, her partner, Martin Byrne, and two of Joe’s three grandchildren were at his side.

While a player at Utah State, Joe’s claim to fame was he pitched against a great Arizona State team, including future Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson and future major league all-stars Rick Monday and Sal Bando.

Joe loved everything about life in Laguna Beach and was a well-known, friendly presence on the benches and boardwalk of Main Beach. That’s where he spent countless hours visiting with friends and neighbors, occasionally shooting baskets and enjoying the surf, sunsets and passersby.

There wasn’t a person he would not talk to, a dog he would not pet, a sport he wouldn’t bet on, or a friend in need he would not help. May his memory be a blessing.

Born in Park City, Utah, Joe was the son of Tom, a silver miner, and Angel Briskey. He grew up in Provo, Utah, and attended Provo’s St. Francis High School, where he was a two-sport letterman in basketball and baseball all four years and Prom King his senior year. After leaving Utah State, Joe joined the Marines and was stationed at Camp Pendleton. He moved to Laguna Beach in the early 1970s.

Along with his daughter Lisa, Joe is survived by his sister, Bonnie Briskey Andrews of Tucson, Ariz., brothers Tom Briskey of Seattle, Wash. and John Briskey of Orinda, Calif. Brother not by blood but by choice, Tom King of Dayton, Nevada, and three grandchildren Avery Byrne, of San Francisco, Dylan Byrne of Los Angeles and Olivia Byrne, of Long Beach.

Plans for a Celebration of Life are pending.